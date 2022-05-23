 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Four standouts from the NBA Draft Combine

A lot of great talent was on display, who stood out from a Suns perspective?

2022 NBA Draft Combine Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

As we wrap up NBA Draft Combine week from Chicago, IL, it’s time to reflect on which prospects would make the best future Phoenix Suns.

For those just catching up, the Suns don’t have a pick in this draft; if it stays that way, it will be just the second time in franchise history. General manager James Jones, however, has made it clear that they’ll explore all options over the next month before the draft, including trading back into it.

So, I’ll give four prospects who stood out to me at the Combine, grouped into two categories: “trade back in” guys, and likely undrafted candidates. I’ll be sure to include their measurements, some notes, and their best moments as well, for your convenience.

“Trade back in”

Andrew Nembhard — senior guard, Gonzaga

6-foot-4.5, 195.6 pounds, 6-foot-5.75 wingspan, 8-foot-3 standing reach

Terquavion Smith — freshman guard, NC State

6-foot-3.75, 165.2 pounds, 6-foot-6.5 wingspan, 8-foot-2 standing reach

  • 4th in lane agility — 10.63 seconds
  • 18-25 (78%) in three-point star drill, best of the combine
  • 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in only scrimmage

Likely available undrafted

Scotty Pippen Jr. — junior guard, Vanderbilt

6-foot-1.5, 180 pounds, 6-foot-5.75, 7-foot-11.5 standing reach

  • 11 points and 6 assists (1 turnover) in first scrimmage
  • 21 points (8-18), 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in second scrimmage

John Butler Jr. — freshman wing, Florida State

7-foot-0.75, 174.4 pounds, 7-foot-2.25 wingspan, 9-foot-4 standing reach

  • 4th in standing reach (9-foot-4)
  • 3rd in height without shoes (6-foot-11.75)
  • 3rd among non-centers in wingspan (7-foot-2.25)
  • 6 points (2-5 3P), 2 steals, and 3 blocks in first scrimmage
  • 16 points (3-8 3P), 3 steals, and 3 blocks in second scrimmage

While Nembhard is my favorite of the bunch (and I truly believe he can be the starting point guard of the future after learning under Paul in his twilight years), all four are intriguing to me.

Which of the four is your favorite?

