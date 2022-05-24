Phoenix Suns lottery wishlist could include Tari Eason

The Phoenix Suns have been busier and noisier in draft season than they ever have been in the James Jones era, despite not having any picks... for now. They’ve already been in contact with at least five prospects:

Prospects who have confirmed being in contact with the Suns during the pre-draft process:



Tari Eason, Wing, LSU

E.J. Liddell, Wing, Ohio State

Wendell Moore, Wing, Duke

Andrew Nembhard, Guard, Gonzaga

Izaiah Brockington, Guard, Iowa State

Brockington, who I had notes on over the weekend, is the only one on that list that has a chance of going undrafted, with Eason even having a chance at the lottery.

Suns have loads of avenues into the lottery if they so choose, including via an Ayton sign-and-trade or other trade involving their roughly-$30 million in expiring deals that they can put together in a trade package. Phoenix also owns each of their own picks after 2022 that they can parlay into a more immediate option.

Since we know that the Suns are at least thinking about the lottery-range prospects, it’s maybe time for us at Bright Side to do the same. For reference, I shared my overall top 25 earlier on Monday.

here's my current top 25:

As for how each guy fits specifically on Phoenix, here are my top 5:

Dyson Daniels — G League Ignite; secondary playmaking wing Jeremy Sochan — Baylor; modern power forward AJ Griffin — Duke; elite shooting profile, with an NBA ready body that can defend TyTy Washington — Kentucky; grew up in Phoenix, projects as a Chris Paul lite for the modern NBA Tari Eason — LSU; defensive-minded, utility wing, will spotlight him more closely for ZonaHoops.com later this week

Suns could, of course, just be doing their due diligence, but if they do end up making a pick in or near the lottery, who’s your favorite option?