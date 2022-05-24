 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Phoenix Suns lottery wishlist could include Tari Eason

Suns seem to be considering acquiring a lottery pick. Who could they be targeting?

By DamonAllred
/ new
Alabama v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have been busier and noisier in draft season than they ever have been in the James Jones era, despite not having any picks... for now. They’ve already been in contact with at least five prospects:

Brockington, who I had notes on over the weekend, is the only one on that list that has a chance of going undrafted, with Eason even having a chance at the lottery.

Suns have loads of avenues into the lottery if they so choose, including via an Ayton sign-and-trade or other trade involving their roughly-$30 million in expiring deals that they can put together in a trade package. Phoenix also owns each of their own picks after 2022 that they can parlay into a more immediate option.

Since we know that the Suns are at least thinking about the lottery-range prospects, it’s maybe time for us at Bright Side to do the same. For reference, I shared my overall top 25 earlier on Monday.

As for how each guy fits specifically on Phoenix, here are my top 5:

  1. Dyson Daniels — G League Ignite; secondary playmaking wing
  2. Jeremy Sochan — Baylor; modern power forward
  3. AJ Griffin — Duke; elite shooting profile, with an NBA ready body that can defend
  4. TyTy Washington — Kentucky; grew up in Phoenix, projects as a Chris Paul lite for the modern NBA
  5. Tari Eason — LSU; defensive-minded, utility wing, will spotlight him more closely for ZonaHoops.com later this week

Suns could, of course, just be doing their due diligence, but if they do end up making a pick in or near the lottery, who’s your favorite option?

Poll

Lottery options in the 2022 NBA Draft

view results
  • 1%
    Johnny Davis
    (1 vote)
  • 3%
    Dyson Daniels
    (2 votes)
  • 19%
    AJ Griffin
    (13 votes)
  • 10%
    Bennedict Mathurin
    (7 votes)
  • 1%
    Jalen Duren
    (1 vote)
  • 9%
    Keegan Murray
    (6 votes)
  • 9%
    Jeremy Sochan
    (6 votes)
  • 18%
    TyTy Washington
    (12 votes)
  • 10%
    Tari Eason
    (7 votes)
  • 0%
    Malaki Branham
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    Ousmane Dieng
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    MarJon Beauchamp
    (1 vote)
  • 3%
    Ochai Agbaji
    (2 votes)
  • 3%
    Jaden Hardy
    (2 votes)
  • 1%
    Mark Williams
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Kendall Brown
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Blake Wesley
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    Patrick Baldwin Jr.
    (1 vote)
  • 4%
    Nikola Jovic
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Kennedy Chandler
    (0 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...