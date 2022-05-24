 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Booker makes first-team All-NBA, Paul to third team

Two Suns make the league’s All-NBA teams — top 15 overall — for the first time since SSOL days

NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Ahead of Tuesday’s game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA announced it’s three All-NBA teams, with two Phoenix Suns appearing: first-time honoree Devin Booker and eleven-time honoree Chris Paul.

In total, three Suns appeared in the voting:

  • Booker, first team, 460 points, including 82 of 100 possible first-team votes
  • Paul, third team, 114 votes
  • Bridges, received one vote for third team, 1 point

Aside from the deserved recognition, the important thing to take from the voting is that Booker is now officially eligible for a supermax extension this summer. Here’s how that contract would break down, if offered and accepted:

  • 2024-25: $47.1 million
  • 2025-26: $50.8 million
  • 2026-27: $54.6 million
  • 2027-28: $58.4 million

...for a grand total of $211 million over four years. Seems like a lot, but it’s the type of contract that’s earned if you’re a 25-year old making First Team All-NBA, coming in the top 5 of MVP voting. That contract likely puts him among the top 10 earners that year.

A huge congratulations, of course, to Booker, a smaller — but still big — congratulations to Paul, and a wee little baby congratulations to Bridges.

