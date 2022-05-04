Fanning the Flames - Will Game 2 Be a Rinse and Repeat of Game 1?

Paul will be back... we promise. But he’s out for at least one more week, so we have Coach Evan B (@CoachEvanB) from the He’s On Fire Podcast (@HesOnFirePod) join us on this episode of Fanning the Flames as we discuss:

The positives we saw from the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks;

Whether the Mavs can make any adjustments to combat the Suns;

The battle that is the Golden State Warriors versus Memphis Grizzlies series; and

How Dan can find something he dislikes about every other NBA team (NEW SEGMENT!!).

Listen on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play or listen right here, right now:

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DanDuarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts in the same feed on The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!