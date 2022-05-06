 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 3 Preview: Suns look to effectively end the series in Dallas

No team has ever come back down 3-0 so the Suns are theoretically one win away from another appearance in the conference finals

By TomAizenberg
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What: Phoenix Suns (2-0) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-2), Conference Semi-Finals, 2022 NBA Playoffs

When: 6:30 p.m. AZ Time

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 98.7 FM

Entering the series many questioned Devin Booker’s health coming off a pretty poor showing in game six by his standards (13 points on 12 shots). But after seeing Book cook in the first two games of the Western Conference Semifinals it is safe to say that his health issues are no more.

Through the first two games the Suns are averaging an absurd 125 points per game against a team that finished top 10 in defensive rating. Booker and Paul have taken the scoring charge for Phoenix with averages of 26 and 23 points per game respectively.

The Suns are also approaching a relatively unknown playoff record and could break it in this series

The Mavericks have been better at home this season than on the road so game three should be the most competitive matchup so far (not saying much). On the offensive end, the Suns have had no answers for how to stop 23-year-old prodigy Luka Doncic.

While it’s only been two games, Doncic is on pace to become the sixth player ever to average at least 40 points in a playoff series and would be the first to do so since Michael Jordan.

In his 18 career playoff games, Doncic became the third player ever to score 600 points through 18 games (behind Jordan and Chamberlain) and became the tenth player to ever average at least 30 points per game through 18 playoff games.

These stats and records are quite impressive and there is no doubt Luka is going to finish extremely high on the all time rankings when his career is finished but for now this is the Suns’ league (at least out west).

What Doncic provides his Mavericks on offense is canceled out by his defense as in game 2 the Suns torched Luka over and over again.

As long as Luka keeps playing “defense” like that, there is no hope for Dallas in this series.

Prediction: Suns 116, Mavericks 111

Best of SB Nation NBA

Video Recap: Suns deploying ‘Luka Rules’ to hamper Mavericks’ effectiveness

Aftermath: Suns blast Mavericks, but preach caution that series not over

Best of SB Nation NBA

Mikal Bridges laid groundwork for explosive fourth quarter in game 2 vs Mavs

Loading comments...