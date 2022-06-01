 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Scouting Report Central for the 2022 NBA Draft

Scouting prospects connected to the Phoenix Suns as well as undrafted candidates that catch my eye

By DamonAllred
NBA G League Elite Camp Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

All season, I’ve been helping with scouting reports over at ZonaHoops.com, and they’re becoming especially important — and especially Suns-focused — as we come within shouting distance of the June 23 draft.

Today, here at Bright Side, I’ll share three of my most recent ones, including projected draft ranges as well as a 1-10 score of how much I like the fit of each on the Phoenix Suns, factoring in both short term and long term.

Tari Eason, LSU wing

ZonaHoops Scouting Report

I’ve already chronicled the Suns’ apparent interest in Eason here, and it’s easy to see why.

Proj. range: First round pick, 10-20 range

Fit score: 9/10

Kevin McCullar Jr., Texas Tech wing,

ZonaHoops Scouting Report

McCullar Jr. has already announced that he’s transferring to Kansas if he withdraws from the draft, but we’ll list him as Texas Tech for now.

Proj. range: 40-undrafted

Fit score: 7/10

Tevin Brown, Murray State guard,

ZonaHoops Scouting Report

Brown hails from a mid-major that’s produced NBA guards such as Ja Morant and Cam Payne

Proj. range: 50-undrafted

Fit score: 5/10

The next scouting reports coming from me already lined up are Alabama’s Keon Ellis after he was connected to the Suns for a workout on Sunday, as well as Arizona’s Dalen Terry.

Who else would Bright Side nation like to hear scouting reports on lined up after Ellis and Terry?

