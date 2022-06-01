Scouting Report Central for the 2022 NBA Draft

All season, I’ve been helping with scouting reports over at ZonaHoops.com, and they’re becoming especially important — and especially Suns-focused — as we come within shouting distance of the June 23 draft.

Today, here at Bright Side, I’ll share three of my most recent ones, including projected draft ranges as well as a 1-10 score of how much I like the fit of each on the Phoenix Suns, factoring in both short term and long term.

Tari Eason, LSU wing

ZonaHoops Scouting Report

I’ve already chronicled the Suns’ apparent interest in Eason here, and it’s easy to see why.

Proj. range: First round pick, 10-20 range

Fit score: 9/10

Good week for Tari Eason in Chicago. Measured a 7'2 wingspan and the biggest hands at the NBA Combine, and showed his pop, energy and promising shot-making at the Excel Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/Mjf2bHndiY — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 21, 2022

Kevin McCullar Jr., Texas Tech wing,

ZonaHoops Scouting Report

McCullar Jr. has already announced that he’s transferring to Kansas if he withdraws from the draft, but we’ll list him as Texas Tech for now.

Proj. range: 40-undrafted

Fit score: 7/10

Kevin McCullar's passing is such an important and complimentary skill to a rotation. He typically just makes the proper read to counter the defense but shows off some flair as well. Passes out of the PNR, in transition, and swings it on the perimeter with ease. pic.twitter.com/2aZJdcZW7G — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) May 9, 2022

Tevin Brown, Murray State guard,

ZonaHoops Scouting Report

Brown hails from a mid-major that’s produced NBA guards such as Ja Morant and Cam Payne

Proj. range: 50-undrafted

Fit score: 5/10

Footage of Tevin Brown at the Tandem Sports + Entertainment pro day.



Wiry sniper who knocked down 38.6% of his 350+ career 3PA’s for Murray State.



Showcased some playmaking chops in a different role/context at the G League Elite Camp, notching 7 AST in his first scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/IjqXdfQdjN — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 22, 2022

The next scouting reports coming from me already lined up are Alabama’s Keon Ellis after he was connected to the Suns for a workout on Sunday, as well as Arizona’s Dalen Terry.

Who else would Bright Side nation like to hear scouting reports on lined up after Ellis and Terry?