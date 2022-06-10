Phoenix Suns Trade Targets: Obi Toppin & Cam Reddish from the New York Knicks

The trade target series continues as we explore potential players the Phoenix Suns can seek out to join their squad entering the 2022-23 season. The premature offseason discussions continue here on Bright Side and we are once again proposing different trade scenarios that would benefit the team, hopefully putting together the right combination of players that could equate to the first championship in franchise history.

Many of you have been requesting trade possibilities that would bring a member of the New York Knicks to the Phoenix Suns. Julius Randle is a player who has likely outstayed his welcome in New York, but he also has a deal that is difficult to trade.

Following a stellar 2021 season that saw Randle earn the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award and garnered All-NBA Second Team honors, Randall got paid. He inked a hefty 4-year, $117M contract. He followed that up with a disappointing 2022-23 season in which averaged 4 less points and 11% worse shooting from beyond the arc.

The Knicks are stuck with Randle unless another team can make the math work. With the Suns I just don’t see it possible, even with the Ayton situation looming.

As I delved into the roster of the New York Knicks, I realized one dream of mine could come true. The addition of Obi Toppin actually makes sense for both franchises. Obi has not received a proper chance to develop in New York, seeing as his position is duplicative with that of Randle. He has averaged just 14.3 minutes played in his two seasons in NYC, scoring 6.7 points on 52.1% shooting.

As his rookie extension window is nearing – that is a decision that needs to be made next offseason – now is an opportunity for the Knicks to try to cash in on his 8th overall draft capital, and potentially improve their team.

New York is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season. They could use some assistance and veteran leadership behind Randle, as well as some point guard depth behind Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose.

Enter the trade scenario.

Cam Reddish joined the Knicks in a January trade for Kevin Knox and a first-round selection. Reddish was the third member of the Duke trio, along with Zion Williamson and fellow Knick RJ Barrett, and has yet to fully develop into the player many expected him to be.

In his 15 games with New York, Reddish averaged just 6.1 points in 14.3 minutes and hit only 25.8% of his three-pointers. The pedigree is there, it just has yet to come to fruition.

The Suns would be getting younger if those chose to go this route and would have to face rookie extension decisions beginning next offseason, but the talent that both Toppin and Reddish bring could be the offensive missing link the team needs to push them towards a championship.

Am I crazy again? Let us know in the comments below.

