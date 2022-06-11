Phoenix Suns Trade Target: Jerami Grant

The trade target series continues as we explore potential players the Phoenix Suns can seek out to join their squad entering the 2022-23 season. The premature offseason discussions continue here on Bright Side and we are once again proposing different trade scenarios that would benefit the team, hopefully putting together the right combination of players that could equate to the first championship in franchise history.

I’ve been having some fun over the past week looking at different potential trade targets for the Phoenix Suns to explore during the offseason. Some have been well received, others have prompted some of you to question my cerebral capacity for suggesting trades. Both camps are right.

Let’s explore some options that we have heard connected with the Suns recently, shall we?

James Edwards and John Hollinger from The Athletic recently stated that, “One of those destinations [for Deandre Ayton] could be Detroit, where the rebuilding Pistons enter free agency with a lot of cap space, a franchise player in Cade Cunningham and one of the league’s more obtainable and attractive trade chips in Jerami Grant.”

So let’s talk about Jerami Grant.

For those who don’t know much about Grant, he is a player who possesses a true three-and- D skillset. The 6’8” forward, who possesses a 7’3” wingspan, is a career 35% three-point shooter. He can attack the rim, is a quality straight-line driver that pressures the rim and gets to the line (the Suns could use more of those, right?), and is a solid mid-range scorer as well.

Defensively, he can match up against most opponents. He guards Giannis. He guards KD. His versatility would benefit Mikal Bridges greatly as a solid secondary defensive wing and make Phoenix a nightmare for teams trying to switch. Bringing him to the Phoenix Suns would assist with the old adage that “you can never have too many wings in the modern NBA” narrative.

Let’s put together a potential trade involving a Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade scenario, as that is the most likely situation in which this transaction would occur.

Grant’s deal with the Detroit Pistons — a 3-year, $60M contract that expires after the 2022-23 season — does bring to question whether or not the Pistons would have to sweeten the pot. Perhaps they add a pick into the deal to get their franchise center.

One of the bright side (no pun intended) results of sending Ayton into Detroit is it is an Eastern Conference destination. You don’t have to see him twice a year. Because if he starts to develop into the player we all want him to be, it would be painful to have to see him any more than twice a year.

What do you think, Bright Siders? Would like to see Jerami Grant don the purple and orange?

