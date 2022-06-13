2022 Aggregated Big Board Picks 59-75: Best of the (likely) undrafted free agents

As the first installment in a new series, this will show some of the best prospects outside of the draft pool.

There are only 58 picks this year after the Milwaukee Bucks (#54) and Miami Heat (#55) each had to forfeit their second round picks as punishment for tampering last offseason.

The rankings here come from eight different boards being averaged together, including my own, mainstream boards like ESPN, The Athletic, and The Ringer, as well as a few more from some fellow draft nerd friends of mine. I’ll link the full boards with the conclusion of the series so as to retain the element of suspense in the meantime.

Also a quick bit of news came out Monday morning that Fort Eerie International Academy (Canada) wing Leonard Miller would withdraw from the draft and will instead join the G League Ignite.

Next year’s Ignite team already includes potential top-3 pick in 2023 Scoot Henderson as well as former Washington State big man Efe Abogidi, who could become a first round pick in ‘23. I think it’s a great fit for Miller’s development, and I expect he’ll be a lottery prospect in ‘23.

Miller came in ranked 43rd on this board, but I’ve since updated the board; i.e. Ziga Samar was #76 and he’s been updated to #75, Tevin Brown was #75 and now he’s #74, etc.

Given that the Phoenix Suns don’t currently own a pick in the 2022 draft after using the first round pick in the trade to acquire Chris Paul and the second round pick to acquire Torrey Craig, this will be the most Suns-applicable part of the series — at least until the team trades back into the draft, which they seem to be at least thinking about.

So who could the Suns be looking at as undrafted free agent options?

#75: Ziga Samar — Fuenlabrada guard

Measurements: 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, n/a wingspan

#74: Tevin Brown — Murray State guard

Measurables: 6-4, 175, 6-9

#73: Jordan Hall — St. Joe’s point forward

Measurables: 6-8, 210, 6-9

#72: Iverson Molinar — Missouri State guard

Measurables: 6-3, 190, 6-8

#71: Fedor Zugic — ratiopharm Ulm guard

Measurables: 6-6, 185, 6-10

#70: Ron Harper Jr. — Rutgers wing

Measurables: 6-6, 240, 7-1

#69: Zvonimir Ivisic — SC Derby big

Measurables: 7-2, 220, 7-4

#68: Karlo Matkovic — Mega Basket forward

Measurables: 6-10, 220, n/a

#67: Vince Williams Jr. — VCU wing

Measurables: 6-6, 210, 7-0

#66: Dereon Seabron — NC State wing

Measurables: 6-6, 210, 6-9

#65: Julian Champagnie — St. John’s wing

Measurables: 6-8, 210, 6-10

#64: Yannick Nzosa — Unicaja Malaga big

Measurables: 6-10, 195, 7-6

#63: Trevion Williams — Purdue forward

Measurables: 6-9, 265, 7-3

#62: Dominick Barlow — Overtime Elite forward

Measurables: 6-10, 220, 7-3

#61: Michael Foster — G League Ignite

Measurables: 6-8, 250, 7-0

#60: Khalifa Diop — Gran Canaria big

Measurables: 6-11, 230, 7-2

#59: Moussa Diabate — Michigan big

Measurables: 6-10, 215, 7-3

