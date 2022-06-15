2022 Aggregated Big Board Picks 45-58: Back of second round

Continuing the series of an aggregated draft board I put together including my board, three mainstream boards, as well as others, here are the players slotted to go at the end of the second round.
In case you missed it, check out the likely undrafted prospects found in the 59-75 range. There, you’ll also find notes on Leonard Miller, a Canadian prospect who was ranked 43rd on this board prior to withdrawing from the draft, so he would’ve shown up in this part of the series.
#58: John Butler — Florda State wing
Measurements: 7-foot-1, 175 pounds, 7-foot-2 wingspan
#57: JD Davison — Alabama guard
Measurements: 6-3, 190, 6-7
#56: Justin Lewis — Marquette forward
Measurements: 6-8, 235, 7-3
#55: David Roddy — Colorado State wing
Measurements: 6-6, 260, 7-0
#54: Matteo Spagnolo — Vanoli Cremona guard
Measurements: 6-6, 195, 6-8
#53: Alondes Williams — Wake Forest wing
Measurements: 6-5, 210, 6-7
#52: Keon Ellis — Alabama wing
Measurements: 6-4, 170, 6-9
#51: Andrew Nembhard — Gonzaga guard
Measurements: 6-5, 195, 6-6
#50: Caleb Houstan — Michigan wing
Measurements: 6-8, 190, 6-11
#49: Josh Minott — Memphis forward
Measurements: 6-9, 200, 7-0
#48: Jabari Walker — Colorado forward
Measurements: 6-8, 215, 6-11
#47: Peyton Watson — UCLA wing
Measurements: 6-8, 205, 7-1
#46: Max Christie — Michigan State guard
Measurements: 6-6, 190, 6-9
#45: Gabriele Procida — Fortitudo Bologna wing
Measurements: 6-8, 195, 6-8
Which of these should Suns fans most be crossing their fingers for them to fall out of the draft and into Phoenix’s undrafted grasps?
Stay tuned for further coverage from the aggregate board.
