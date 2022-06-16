 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Aggregated Big Board Picks 31-44: Best of the second rounders

This group includes a recent Arizona Wildcats player

By DamonAllred
TCU v Arizona Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

By now, you all know the drill. This is a collective board, and in this part, we’re revealing the top of the second round, picks 31-44.

#44: Max Christie — Michigan State guard

Measurements: 6-6, 190, 6-9

#43: Gabriele Procida — Fortitudo Bologna wing

Measurements: 6-foot-8, 195 pounds, 6-8 wingspan

#42: Hugo Besson — New Zealand Breakers guard

Measurements: 6-6, 180, 6-6

#41: Jean Montero — Overtime Elite guard

Measurements: 6-2, 175, 6-4

Montero played this past season for Overtime Elite, though stats could not be located.

#40: Walker Kessler — Auburn big

Measurements: 7-1, 255, 7-4

#39: Trevor Keels — Duke guard

Measurements: 6-5, 225, 6-7

#38: Christian Braun — Kansas wing

Measurements: 6-7, 210, 6-7

#37: Dalen Terry — Arizona wing

Measurements: 6-7, 195, 7-0

#36: Patrick Baldwin Jr. — Milwaukee wing

Measurements: 6-10, 230, 7-2

#35: Ismael Kamagate — Paris big

Measurements: 6-11, 230, 7-3

#34: Jaylin Williams — Arkansas big

Measurements: 6-10, 235, 7-1

#33: Ryan Rollins — Toledo guard

Measurements: 6-3, 180, 6-10

#32: Kennedy Chandler — Tennessee guard

Measurements: 6-1, 170, 6-5

#31: Wendell Moore — Duke wing

Measurements: 6-6, 215, 7-1

