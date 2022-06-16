2022 Aggregated Big Board Picks 31-44: Best of the second rounders

By now, you all know the drill. This is a collective board, and in this part, we’re revealing the top of the second round, picks 31-44.
#44: Max Christie — Michigan State guard
Measurements: 6-6, 190, 6-9
#43: Gabriele Procida — Fortitudo Bologna wing
Measurements: 6-foot-8, 195 pounds, 6-8 wingspan
#42: Hugo Besson — New Zealand Breakers guard
Measurements: 6-6, 180, 6-6
#41: Jean Montero — Overtime Elite guard
Measurements: 6-2, 175, 6-4
Montero played this past season for Overtime Elite, though stats could not be located.
#40: Walker Kessler — Auburn big
Measurements: 7-1, 255, 7-4
#39: Trevor Keels — Duke guard
Measurements: 6-5, 225, 6-7
#38: Christian Braun — Kansas wing
Measurements: 6-7, 210, 6-7
#37: Dalen Terry — Arizona wing
Measurements: 6-7, 195, 7-0
#36: Patrick Baldwin Jr. — Milwaukee wing
Measurements: 6-10, 230, 7-2
#35: Ismael Kamagate — Paris big
Measurements: 6-11, 230, 7-3
#34: Jaylin Williams — Arkansas big
Measurements: 6-10, 235, 7-1
#33: Ryan Rollins — Toledo guard
Measurements: 6-3, 180, 6-10
#32: Kennedy Chandler — Tennessee guard
Measurements: 6-1, 170, 6-5
#31: Wendell Moore — Duke wing
Measurements: 6-6, 215, 7-1
And be sure to check out the others in the series that have already been revealed in the 45-75 range.
Loading comments...