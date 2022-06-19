Phoenix Suns Trade Target: Miles Bridges

The trade target series continues as we explore potential players the Phoenix Suns can seek out to join their squad entering the 2022-23 season. The premature offseason discussions continue here on Bright Side and we are once again proposing different trade scenarios that would benefit the team, hopefully putting together the right combination of players that could equate to the first championship in franchise history.

The NBA Draft is days away, and as the sun has finally set on the 2021-22 NBA season, transactions are on the horizon. The days are numbered for the current interaction of the Suns’ roster and we continue to wonder who will be on the move.

Let’s take a look at another named link to a possible Deandre Ayton transaction. This player, a high flying member of the 2018 NBA Draft class, did not receive a rookie extension prior to the beginning of last season. His response to that? He averaged a career-high 20.2 points – 7.2 points better than his prior high – and added bests in minutes (35.5), rebounds (7.0), assists (3.8), free throw attempts (4.2), and blocks (0.8).

Tha player is the 6’6”, 225 pound wing Miles Bridges.

And his highlights are electric.

In an effort to get Bridges to Phoenix in a deal that would include Deandre Ayton (because, let’s face it, he’s developed a rapport with young star LaMelo Ball and it would take a player of Ayton’s caliber to move him out of Charlotte), the Hornets would have to do the same thing that Phoenix would have to do with Ayton: a sign-and-trade.

Seeing as Miles was the 12th overall pick, his qualifying offer is much less than Ayton’s, coming in at $7.9M. In a sign-and-trade scenario, the Hornets would have to add something to the deal.

Lee Tran from FadeawayWorld.net suggested adding former Kentucky Wildcat P.J. Washington to the mix. Tran stated, “This trade would leave the Phoenix Suns without a quality big man, but that could potentially be addressed via another trade. The talent that the Phoenix Suns would get would definitely make this trade worth it, especially as it is a sign-and-trade.”

Washington would be a welcomed addition to the Suns, adding wing depth to the bench and creating flexibility if and when injuries occur. Other roster moves would have to occur in an effort to make up for the loss of Ayton, and the size provided by both incoming players doesn’t make the Suns a size-centric team.

If you thought ESPN had a hard time getting Mikal Bridges’ name right, imagine them trying to identify both players when they are rocking the same uniforms.

What do you think? Is the addition of more wings in this case the right move for Phoenix?

