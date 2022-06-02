Fanning the Flames - Does Ayton get too much blame?

As Paul makes his triumphant return to Fanning the Flames, we dive into the hottest topic of conversation for Phoenix Suns fans right now: Deandre Ayton.

In addition to looking (again) at what we think the future holds for him, we discuss how Ayton is perceived by the team and BY fans right now. Does he shoulder too much blame? Is the criticism warranted?

In addition to DA TALK, we get into which current Suns players may not be back next season. Should the Suns give up on Cameron Payne? What role does Landry Shamet have moving forward?

All of this, plus more, on this episode of Fanning the Flames!

