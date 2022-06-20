2022 Aggregated Big Board Picks 15-30: Non-lottery first rounders

Nearing the full reveal of our aggregated big board ahead of this Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft, we reach the first round.

Here, we’ll find a few listings of players that withdrew ahead of their eligibility deadlines, and I’m leaving them in here for the purpose of making the note that these “would’ve been first rounders” are the returners to watch most closely in their following seasons.

This is also where we start to see a lot of the premiere prospects with Arizona roots:

Christian Koloko (University of Arizona in Tucson)

MarJon Beauchamp (Dream City Christian in Glendale)

Jalen Williams (Perry High in Gilbert)

TyTy Washington (Cesar Chavez High in Phoenix and AZ Compass Prep in Chandler)

...the ladder two have already received their invites to the green room on draft night, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

We also see one prospect — EJ Liddell — who’s already been in communication with the Suns, despite their high rating among boards.

Here’s the full list of likely non-lottery first rounders:

#30: Christian Koloko — Arizona big

Measurements: 7-foot-0, 220 pounds, 7-5 wingspan

#29: EJ Liddell — Ohio State forward

Measurements: 6-7, 245, 7-0

#28: Bryce McGowens — Nebraska wing

Measurements: 6-7, 180, 6-9

#27: Jake LaRavia — Wake Forest wing

Measurements: 6-8, 225, 6-10

#26: Kendall Brown — Baylor wing

Measurements: 6-8, 200, 6-11

#25: MarJon Beauchamp — G League Ignite wing

Measurements: 6-7, 195, 7-1

#24: Harrison Ingram — Stanford wing *has since withdrawn*

Measurements: 6-7, 230, 7-0

#23: Blake Wesley — Notre Dame guard

Measurements: 6-4, 185, 6-9

#22: Jaden Hardy — G League Ignite guard

Measurements: 6-4, 190, 6-9

#21: TyTy Washington — Kentucky guard

Measurements: 6-4, 195, 6-8

#20: Jalen Williams — Santa Clara wing

Measurements: 6-6, 210, 7-2

#19: Nikola Jovic — Mega Basket forward

Measurements: 6-11, 225, 7-0

#18: Terquavion Smith — NC State guard *has since withdrawn*

Measurements: 6-4, 165, 6-7

#17: Ochai Agbaji — Kansas wing

Measurements: 6-6, 215, 6-10

#16: Ousmane Dieng — New Zealand Breakers wing

Measurements: 6-10, 190, 7-0

#15: Mark Williams — Duke big

Measurements: 7-2, 240, 7-7

