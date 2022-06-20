Suns hire Morgan Cato as assistant GM, VP of basketball ops

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke news that the Phoenix Suns would hire Morgan Cato away from the NBA’s league offices for a high-ranking position in the team’s front office — assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations.

ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns are hiring the NBA’s Morgan Cato as assistant general manager and VP of basketball operations, making her one of the league's highest-ranking women in a front office: https://t.co/wyjN9NlNec — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2022

In the story, Woj details exactly what Cato’s responsibilities will look like under general manager James Jones:

Cato — who’ll also become the first woman of color to hold the title of assistant GM — will report to GM James Jones and work with coach Monty Williams on several fronts, including the leadership and strategy related to coaching development, player engagement and front-office personnel operations, sources said.

Cato comes from an illustrious background, including lots of emphasis in human resources, a department that the organization has reportedly been lacking in.

2000 - 2005 — Stony Brook University graduate, B.S. in business management, Masters in human resource management

Dec. 2014 - Dec. 2016 — NBA human resources, senior manager of early career development

Jan. 2017 - Dec. 2018 — NBA league operations, director of business operations

Jan. 2019 - Dec. 2020 — NBA league operations, senior director of business operations

Dec. 2020 - Jun. 2022 — NBA league operations, associate vice president of business operations

It’s still a little tough to assess what hires like this mean when there’s still the NBA’s investigation into Suns owner Robert Sarver looming over everything, though it seems like Cato has all the credibility in the world to earn a position like this, whether Sarver remains in control or not.