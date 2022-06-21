2022 Aggregated Big Board Picks 1-14: Rumor has Suns dangling Cam Johnson for a lottery pick

With the draft just a few sleeps away, it’s time to get to the top of our 2022 Aggregated Big Board.

The Phoenix Suns have been linked in some fashion to three of these players — Tari Eason, Jeremy Sochan, and A.J. Griffin — so we’ll have to keep an especially close eye on their landing spots.

And now there is a rumor, shared by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, that the Suns are potentially dangling wing Cameron Johnson at lottery teams to grab a high pick.

Cameron Johnson is up for an extension on his rookie deal that could cost the Suns nearly $20 million a year. Add that to potentially keeping Deandre Ayton at $30 million a year, the super-max to Devin Booker ($50 million a year) and the ongoing $21 million a year to Mikal Bridges, and you can see how the Suns might not want to pay quite all of these players at once since they still need a high-level playmaker or two in addition to this core.

This is James Jones looking down all avenues, folks. We will find out Thursday if he likes the Draft avenue.

The full board results will be available in their entirety at the bottom.

#14: Tari Eason — LSU forward

Measurements: 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, 7-2 wingspan

#13: Malaki Branham — Ohio State wing

Measurements: 6-6, 195, 6-10

#12: Jeremy Sochan — Baylor forward

Measurements: 6-9, 230, 7-0

#11: Johnny Davis — Wisconsin guard

Measurements: 6-6, 195, 6-9

#10: Dyson Daniels — G League Ignite wing

Measurements: 6-8, 195, 6-11

#9: Jalen Duren — Memphis big

Measurements: 6-10, 250, 7-5

#8: AJ Griffin — Duke wing

Measurements: 6-6, 220, 7-0

#7: Bennedict Mathurin — Arizona guard

Measurements: 6-6, 205, 6-9

#6: Keegan Murray — Iowa forward

Measurements: 6-8. 225, 6-11

#5: Shaedon Sharpe — Kentucky wing

Measurements: 6-5, 200, 7-0

Didn’t play at Kentucky, but most recently averaged 22.6 points (36.4 3P%), 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his 28.3 minutes per contest for UPlay Canada in summer of 2021.

#4: Jaden Ivey — Purdue guard

Measurements: 6-4, 195, 6-9

#3: Paolo Banchero — Duke forward

Measurements: 6-10, 240, 7-1

#2: Jabari Smith Jr. — Auburn forward

Measurements: 6-10, 220, 7-0

#1: Chet Holmgren — Gonzaga big

Measurements: 7-0, 195, 7-6

