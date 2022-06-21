Summer League schedule released featuring two rivalry games for Phoenix

The NBA shared its Summer League schedule taking place once again in Las Vegas, NV just up the road from us on UNLV’s campus. Here’s how you can see the young(ish?) Phoenix Suns compete over the 11 days of games:

Game 1: Suns vs Lakers — Fri. Jul. 8 at 7 p.m. (all times AZ) on ESPN2 (Thomas & Mack Center)

Game 2: Wizards vs Suns — Sun. Jul. 10 at 2:30 p.m. on NBA TV (Thomas & Mack Center)

Game 3: Suns vs Mavericks — Tue. Jul. 12 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 (Cox Pavilion)

Game 4: Kings vs Suns — Fri. Jul. 15 at 5 p.m. on NBA TV (Cox Pavilion)

Any possible playoff games would be played on Jul. 16 and 17.

This year’s Summer Suns squad already includes Iffe Lundberg as well as new addition Vrenz Bleijenberg, with hopefully some rookie additions coming from this Thursday’s draft.

Even if the Suns don’t trade back into the draft, there are always plenty of cool undrafted prospects making an impact in the league. This draft is no exception. Alabama’s Keon Ellis, who’s already worked out for the Suns, is one of my favorites.