How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

What: Coverage of the NBA Draft’s 30 first round picks, 28 second round picks, and dozens of undrafted free agents

Who: Malika Andrews, Jay Bilas, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks, and Mike Schmitz

When: Thursday, June 23, 5 p.m. AZ time

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN, ABC

The Phoenix Suns still don’t have a pick (yet) but the work is all over the site prepping for the draft anyway!

We’ve covered the Combine, as well as covered which prospects have been linked to the Suns throughout the process, including Tari Eason, Keon Ellis, Jaylin Williams, and Lester Quinones, and others.

When a more general perspective was needed, we gave our Aggregated Big Board as well as spotlighted the prospects with Arizona roots.

Suns could be involved in a number of ways, so it’ll be a fun night!

For a fun betting angle, over a 24-hour span, Duke’s Paolo Banchero’s odds at being the top pick have jumped from +1600 to +250, and he’s since leap-frogged over Chet Holmgren for the second-best odds behind Jabari Smith Jr.

