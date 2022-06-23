SBN Reacts: Cameron Johnson is a Draft Day asset to keep an eye on

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

The NBA Draft is today and with it comes the possibility that we will see movement relative to the Suns’ roster. Sure, they don't have a pick, but rumors are sprinkled throughout threads and front offices that link transaction to members of the Phoenix Suns.

The team has had back-to-back seasons that have seen a trip to the NBA Finals and a league-best 64 wins. The assets on the roster are valued and, seeing as they did not hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of each season, opportunity exists to improve the roster. Couple that with teams looking to snipe the talent, and uncertainty is abundant.

SB Nation asked Suns fans their thoughts on members of the team, and you wouldn’t be surprised when you see the results.

The 11th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has become more than a feather in the James Jones draft hat, he has morphed into a valuable member of the organization that the fanbase does not want to part with.

While the fanbase clearly wants to keep Cameron Johnson and see the value of his skillset, they still believe that his position needs to be addressed. Power forward has been an area of opportunity for the team for quite some time. Although Jae Crowder brings physicality and a mindset that is needed on the roster, his lack of size and consistent rebounding/scoring is something the team needs.

If a transaction is to occur, the fanbase would like a power forward to be the addition.

And in order to address that need, it is believed that Cameron Johnson would have to be the asset that needs to be moved. Which, as the prior poll displayed, isn’t necessarily what we want.

But that who we believe will be gone. His value, coupled with his rookie extension eligibility, might equate to seeing him in an opposing team’s colors.

As the clock ticks down towards the NBA Draft this evening, if the Suns are to make a transaction, it is Cameron Johnson who all of eyes will be upon.

If he goes, it will hurt the fanbase. Twitter will burn.

Cameron Johnson has become one of us. He is an underdog, somebody who nobody had faith in except James Jones. And he has been a key cog in the success of the Suns over the last two seasons. The hope is that if he is dealt, what the team receives in return not only satisfies the needs of the roster, but also meets our expectations. Which is a hard thing to do.

After all, we are Suns fans.