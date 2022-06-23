Fanning the Flames - Kevin Durant... a Phoenix Sun?

It feels like it has been a long and acrimonious offseason already... and we have not even made it to the NBA Draft.

But what does the near future look like for the Phoenix Suns?

We delve into that in a new episode of Fanning the Flames. Topics this week include:

Are the Suns are going to get back into the Draft?

Could Kevin Durant be on his way to the Suns this offseason?

Does the Jerami Grant trade to Portland mean anything for Deandre Ayton’s future (and perhaps KD’s, too)?

