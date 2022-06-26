Best Individual Performances for 2021-22 Suns: The Starters (plus one)

I’m not going to talk about the rough exit our Phoenix Suns had, ending a very promising season and shattering title hopes.

That’s been talked on more than enough. I’m sick of it. So, I’m going to do something a bit different.

With all the negativity everywhere, I choose to shine some light in the darkness and focus on some good from this team and its roster.

This is a happy place, at least for the duration of this piece.

Believe it or not, it isn’t doomsday and there is a lot to be happy about and a lot to still look forward to.

I looked through the 2021-22 season and playoffs for each player and picked out what I felt was their best game.

Yesterday, we covered everyone who played for the team this year behind the starters.

Today, we bring you the best of the best: The Starters, plus one!

Pick The Other Starting Forward

Jae Crowder

May 4 vs DAL

4-7 FG with 3 treys for 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assist, 1 steal and 1 block in 29 mins, +15

Cam Johnson

Mar 4 vs NY

11-16 FG with 9 treys for 38 points and 0 turnovers

Jae’s hustle, intensity, defense and scrappiness brings a lot to the game regardless of his stat line. That was a solid one and it helped the Suns jump out to a 2-0 advantage in the series. Oh, when times were good.

Cam plays with his heart on his sleeve and could be another offensive weapon if allowed to be. This was an amazing example of the O he can provide. Not just the line but he also nailed the game-winner and became Julius Randle’s dad.

Trade At Your Own Risk

Deandre Ayton

Apr 22 @ NO

13-20 FG with 1 trey for 28 points, 17 rebounds, 1 steal and 3 blocks, +18

He’s only 23 and don’t forget how much of the load he put on his shoulders in each and every playoff series in the 2020-21 season. Big men take longer to develop and he has a lot of potential still there to be unlocked. In this game, the Suns got the victory and went up 2-1 in the series against the Pelicans. That was in huge part thanks to DA who was a +18 in a 3-point W, meaning they were a -15 when he sat.

Second Place DPOY

Mikal Bridges

Apr 26 vs NO

12-17 FG, 4-4 from deep, 31 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 4 blocks

Marcus Smart won DPOY but Mikal was close behind and we know what he provides on the defensive end. However, he’s still developing on the offensive end and did so much in this Game 5 W, helping the Suns to go up 3-2 in the series.

C-P-3

Chris Paul

Apr 28 @ NO

14-14 FG for 33 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 1 steal, +17

We are witnesses that the Point god is real. He continues to make history and build on his resume that will get him into the Hall of Fame. At 36, he made all of his 14 shots, breaking the record for most made shots in the playoffs without a miss. That was in an elimination game which the Suns won to advance to the next round. It’s easy to forget but it shouldn’t be.

Book ‘Em

Devin Booker

Mar 24 @ DEN

16-25 FG with 2 treys for 49 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block with only 2 turnovers

In the MVP race, he faced off against the Joker, putting up this line and getting the victory. He was a +16 in a 10-point win, meaning the team was a -6 when he rested. The man hasn’t even got to his prime yet and I’m ecstatic to watch the rest of his career. I really hope it’s all in a Suns uniform.

It was hard to pick just one for some so don’t judge my picks too harshly. Also, please feel free to tell us your choices in the comments below.