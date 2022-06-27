 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Suns JAM Session Podcast: The End of the Road

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
The 2021-22 season has finally come to an end. John and Matthew are back to talk about the NBA Draft, state of the Phoenix Suns, what is going on around the NBA. And, of course, Devin Booker’s break up.

