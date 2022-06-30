Suns Reacts RESULTS: Let’s see if your free agency predictions come true!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

Free agency opened on Thursday, June 30, at 3:00PM AZ Time. I’d expect the Suns will be active in the trade market.

Right before that, we got news that Kevin Durant is in fact demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and that the Phoenix Suns are atop his wish list.

Here’s how you guys answered the poll questions in the last two days... Let’s see how you did?

So far, Ayton is in limbo. Word is the Nets don’t want him in a KD trade, mostly due to cap restrictions (base year compensation and hard cap trigger), so we still get to wonder what happens with our man Deandre.

If the Suns have to trade a bunch of picks and players for Durant, they could either bring back Ayton to make a run at the title OR sign-and-trade him to another team to replace some of those picks/players.

Now, here’s the fun one. Only 23% of you thought that Durant would get himself traded to Phoenix.

So far, he’s demanded it. Let’s see if the Nets go along.

Finally, let’s see who’s the first to go in trades. Jae Crowder is the overwhelming favorite. Let’s hope that 1% contingent wasn’t right.

