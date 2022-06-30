 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devin Booker nearing supermax extension, will be in Phoenix through summer 2028

Shams Charania also includes news that Booker will be 2K23 cover athlete

By DamonAllred
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

One of the first moves announced as free agency opened, the Phoenix Suns are nearing an extension with All-NBA and face of the franchise guard Devin Booker for another four years, worth $214 million.

The money will be astronomical for Booker, especially as the extension reaches its end, but it’s as earned as it comes. From Suns Twitter CBA expert David:

Booker already has a case as the best Sun of all time, though it’s still a debate. By the end of the contract, he could be set in stone with a statue in front of Footprint Center on the way.

He’s already sixth all time in franchise points and could pass Walter Davis (15,666 points) for the top spot as soon as 2024-25 based on his current pace.

It’s often necessary to put Booker’s Phoenix legacy in perspective and appreciate him for sticking around through thick and thin:

As Charania and Zona both mention, the contract extension announcement came with the news that Booker will be the cover athlete for the next installment in the NBA 2K video game series, widely considered the premiere NBA video game.

While 2K hasn’t officially announced the news themselves yet, they did tease the cover here, with some purple and orange tones abound:

