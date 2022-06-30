Devin Booker nearing supermax extension, will be in Phoenix through summer 2028

One of the first moves announced as free agency opened, the Phoenix Suns are nearing an extension with All-NBA and face of the franchise guard Devin Booker for another four years, worth $214 million.

The Phoenix Suns and All-NBA guard Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension that he’s set to sign as soon as next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Booker will also be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

The money will be astronomical for Booker, especially as the extension reaches its end, but it’s as earned as it comes. From Suns Twitter CBA expert David:

Devin Booker will be under contract with PHX through the 27/28 NBA season. I have $$ at:



22/23 - $33,833,400

23/24 - $36,016,200

24/25 - $47,694,150

25/26 - $51,509,682

26/27 - $55,325,214

27/28 - $59,140,746 — David (@theIVpointplay) June 30, 2022

Booker already has a case as the best Sun of all time, though it’s still a debate. By the end of the contract, he could be set in stone with a statue in front of Footprint Center on the way.

He’s already sixth all time in franchise points and could pass Walter Davis (15,666 points) for the top spot as soon as 2024-25 based on his current pace.

It’s often necessary to put Booker’s Phoenix legacy in perspective and appreciate him for sticking around through thick and thin:

From “free Devin Booker” to making the NBA Finals, 64 wins, the cover of 2K, landing a super max + CP3 & now Kevin Durant wanting to join him in Phoenix.



He doesn’t get enough credit for sticking it out & staying loyal. This franchise has come a long way and it’s all due to him. — Zona (@ZonaHoops_) June 30, 2022

As Charania and Zona both mention, the contract extension announcement came with the news that Booker will be the cover athlete for the next installment in the NBA 2K video game series, widely considered the premiere NBA video game.

While 2K hasn’t officially announced the news themselves yet, they did tease the cover here, with some purple and orange tones abound: