Suns JAM Session Podcast: You Get What You Give

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
The time has come for NBA free agency! John is joined by Coach Evan B, Aussie Suns Fans, and (making his JAM Session debut) Fallen Founder as they discuss the KD news, as well as explore other transactions that have occurred!

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

