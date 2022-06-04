Solar Panel: Mikal’s embarrassment and Book’s money

How does Mikal Bridges feel about that Game 7 loss? We find out, thanks to the JJ Redick podcast, the Old Man and the Three.

Then we talk contracts. Two of the first decisions to be made by the Phoenix Suns this summer is whether they should commit to extensions for Devin Booker and Cameron Johnson. Both players are already under contract for next season, but become eligible for extensions on July 1 beyond those contracts. Booker can get up to $211 million over four years, and Cameron Johnson could get Bridges’ money at $90 million over four years.

Should the Suns do it?

