Phoenix Suns Trade Target: Bradley Beal

That’s right, Bright Siders. This is exactly what I want to talk about now that the NBA Finals have begun. The pinnacle of basketball is taking place, and the Phoenix Suns are watching from the sidelines. So, rather than providing you with riveting recaps and in-depth analysis during the postseason, I’m back to discuss the Suns’ potential trade targets. Do I still harbor a grudge? I’ll leave it to you to decide.

Allow me to present to you a series of trade targets, both big and small, for the Suns – and you – to ponder.

My first name? You guessed it, probably because you read the title of this article and you’re reading now, I’m talking about Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. As he nears his 29th birthday and is in the last year of his contract (it was a 2-year, $70M deal with next season being a player option of $36M), the time may be right to bring the three-time All-Star to Phoenix.

Remember all of the talk relative to Eric Gordon at the trade deadline last season? Imagine Gordon. But better. Enter Bradley Beal. He is a player who possesses the ability to create his own shot, it’s a fantastic and skilled scorer, and has been longing to be successful during his tenure in the nation’s capital.

Washington is amidst a rebuild, opting to part ways with Russell Westbrook last season to acquire assets, and looking to continue to try to rebuild their roster. The team ended the 2021-22 season with a 35-47 record and possess the 10th pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Florida University alum has a hefty $36M salary if he chooses to pick up his player option for 2022-23, which why wouldn’t he? That creates the challenge of stacking salaries to acquire him. Washington would surely ask for quite the ransom.

Here is an example of what that deal could potenitally look like:

It is plenty for Phoenix to give up for a player who could potentially leave after the completion of the 2022-23 season, but the addition — and possibility he stays — is a risk worth taking. The Suns would create a dynamic backcourt that would be arguably the best offensive trio of guards in the NBA.

What say you, Bright Side? How do you see Bradley Beal fitting into the Phoenix system? What trade possibilities do you foresee?

