Phoenix Suns Trade Target: Donte DiVincenzo

The trade target series continues as we explore potential players the Phoenix Suns can seek out to join their squad entering the 2022-23 season. The premature offseason discussions continue here on Bright Side and we are once again proposing different trade scenarios that would benefit the team, hopefully putting together the right combination of players that could equate to the first championship in franchise history.

While I took a swing for the fences in the first edition of the trade target series, proposing a potential transaction that would bring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards to the Valley of the Sun, I am opting to tone things down a bit for this one. Y’all read me the business in the comments. Yikes.

Rather than adding another All-Star to the fray, I am taking the advice of @kota_sutki on Twitter, and working on improving the fringes of the Phoenix roster.

The Sacramento Kings currently possess an asset in Donte DiVincenzo who I find appealing. In his 3 years of service, he has been a solid bench player, averaging 9 points on 36.8% three-point shooting, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He is a former NCAA Champion, as both he and Mikal Bridges won in 2016 and 2018 at Villanova.

The former 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft did not receive a rookie extension from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the 2021-22 season and was part of a 4 team trade that ultimately landed him in Sacramento last February. He and the Kings are at a crossroads. He is a restricted free agent who has a qualifying offer of $6.6M.

This is where the Phoenix Suns could potentially step in.

The Kings have a history of watching players leave and not garnering anything in return. Just look as recently as the departure of Bogdan Bogdanović. Sacramento simply let him walk at the end of the 2020 season, and he wound up in Atlanta. If they’ve learned from their past, ‘tis better to sign-and-trade than to let someone outbid you.

Let’s imagine a scenario in which the Kings do not see DiVincenzo as a long-term member of their organization, but still want to capitalize on his value. They would sign-and-trade him. And Phoenix would be the destination.

Would the Kings welcome Landry Shamet to the team, knowing they have him under contract for two more seasons with the third year being a club option? Perhaps. But I threw in a second-round pick just to potentially sweeten the pot.

What do you think of attempting to add Donte DiVincenzo to the Suns? What other trade options are appealing for both sides? Let us know below.

