Phoenix Suns Trade Target: Aleksej Pokuševski anyone?

The trade target series continues as we explore potential players the Phoenix Suns can seek out to join their squad entering the 2022-23 season. The premature offseason discussions continue here on Bright Side and we are once again proposing different trade scenarios that would benefit the team, hopefully putting together the right combination of players that could equate to the first championship in franchise history.

Poku.

The 7’0”, 190 pound “power forward” who was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 17th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He’s started in 40 of his 106 career appearances, posting 7.8 points on 40.8% shooting from the field.

If you’re looking for physicality from your forwards, this guy might be for you. If you’re looking for three-point shooting, this guy definitely isn’t for you (28.5% from deep on 3.8 attempts in his career). But if you’re looking for a 20 year-old prospect who possesses a fluidity in game and can initiate some offense. He is a good team defender who needs to add a little size to be effective, but at such a young age, the potential is there.

What’s most intriguing about him is that, despite his height, he has the abilities of a point guard and moves like a wing. If Poku continues to improve his playmaking talents, he might be the league’s next Jokic. That’s a big ask, but the Suns could afford to bring him to Phoenix and give him a couple of years to mature.

Poku enters the 2022-23 season on a $3.3M contract that includes a club option in 2023-24 worth $5M.

While I see Poku potentially joining the Suns as a part of a much larger transaction – Thunder GM Sam Presti could be one of the potential suitors for a Deandre Ayton deal – here is a quick little trade that would bring him to Phoenix as the Suns look to trim the fat of their roster.

Torrey Craig didn’t exactly set the world on fire when he rejoined the Suns last February. His second run in Phoenix wasn’t nearly as effective as his first and he could be used as trade bait to bring in a young prospect who develops into a vital piece of the roster moving forward. You know, if he eats a few more cheeseburgers.

The Thunder are a team that lacks veteran leadership. Torrey Craig has the leadership, especially as a wing, that could benefit the OKC roster. I know we love him, but perhaps we can get a better version of Dragan Bender to join the team.

So what say you? I’m off my rocker, right? Let us know below if you’d like to see Bender 2.0 on the team. And if not for Torrey Craig, for who?

