Solar Panel: Keith Smith on Ayton trade possibilities — what works, what doesn’t

Keith Smith of Front Office Show and spotrac.com and host Dave King break down all the Ayton trade scenarios for the Phoenix Suns by going through some mock trades. You need to know what works and does not work as you hear rumors of Ayton going here and Ayton going there. Keith explains why, where and when it can happen.

In part two of the pod, we have an interview with Hornets media James Plowright to discuss Ayton trade possibilities with Charlotte — Miles Bridges? Terry Rozier? Gordon Hayward?

Listen on Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher or right here...

About The Show

We have a LIVE show on YouTube each Saturday morning at 8am AZ time to discuss the latest Suns news with Suns fans.

We also often post an audio-only midweek pod in interview format with national media and personalities with their take on the Suns.

Find us —

Twitter @DaveKingNBA @ZonaHoops_ @SunsSolarPanel

Like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SunsSolarPanel

Youtube: The Solar Panel: A Phoenix Suns Channel

Subscribe —

Quick link via Chartable. Subscribe to the Solar Panel Podcast (new ORANGE logo) on your favorite podcast app: Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and all the others.

Please remember to subscribe, rate and review the show on the NEW feed because we had to start all over, under a new partnership.

Sponsors —

We are proudly presented by Draftkings.com USE promo code TBPN upon sign up for a BONUS!

Solar Panel is part of The Basketball Podcast Network