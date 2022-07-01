Fanning the Flames - Kevin Durant... A PHOENIX SUN?!?!!?!?

Last week on Fanning the Flames, we discussed the possibility of Kevin Durant being traded to the Phoenix Suns this offseason. When news broke that Kyrie Irving was opting in to his contract, many believed KD was no longer an option. The Podcast of Optimism, of course, did not... and now the possibility of Durant joining Devin Booker and Chris Paul in Phoenix is looking more like a future reality.

So, again, it’s all things KD this week on Fanning the Flames, as we discuss:

The odds of this trade happening.

What it might cost the Suns.

Whether we have any concerns over KD based on his history.

Remember, Suns fans, patience is a virtue.

