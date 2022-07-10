 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Summer Suns look to continue winning ways against Wizards

By DamonAllred
2022 Las Vegas Summer League- Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The 1-0 summer edition of the Phoenix Suns will be about 42 hours removed from a dominant win while the 0-1 Wizards suffered a close loss to the Pistons less than 24 hours ago. Can the Suns capitalize?

