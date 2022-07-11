Center of the Sun: Summer Suns make a big splash in game one but then crash in game two

Welcome to the weekly news roundup of your Phoenix Suns.

Summer League Game Recaps

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers W (104-84) Full Recap

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards L (97-72) Full Recap

I’ll start off with the latest news on the Kevin Durant trade and Deandre Ayton free agency situations.

Now that you’re all up to date on those topics, let us move on.

UPDATES:

“We believe that the Indiana Pacers are very close to giving Deandre Ayton an offer sheet or executing a sign-and-trade…We could see something with the Pacers and Ayton as early as today.” (via @WindhorstESPN) pic.twitter.com/6iKsfox82T — The Trade Deadline (@_TradeDeadline) July 11, 2022

The Pacers only have $26.2 million in cap space, which isn’t enough to make the Suns blink on an offer sheet for Deandre Ayton.



If Indiana acquires Ayton, the most realistic path would be a sign-and-trade swapping Myles Turner. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 11, 2022

The Summer League Suns are 1-1 and from the looks of things, only two players of the roster look NBA ready. Ish Wainright being one of them should not be a surprise but Louis King has also looked pretty good and the 6’7” wing may play his way into a two-way contract if he can continue to play well. Duop Reath also played pretty well in game 1 (11 pts, 7 rebs, 1 block and 1 steal in 16 minutes) but went down early in game 2 with an ankle injury so the jury is still out on him.

Overall, almost everything went right for the Suns in game 1 (a 20-point win) while the reverse was true in game 2 (a 25-point loss). Such is the way many times in Summer League. If you were hoping for the Suns to find a diamond in the rough on this squad, it’s just isn’t going to happen. At best Ish will be offered a standard minimum salary contract for this season instead of a two-way contract and perhaps one of the others shows the Suns enough to get themselves signed to a two-way. The rest will likely be playing overseas or in the G League.

At this point, I wouldn’t bet on them signing more than one player not named Ish Wainright from this roster to a two-way. There are three more Summer League games to be played this week though so there’s still time for someone to step up... but I wouldn’t count on it happening.

Summer League Highlights

SUNS vs LAKERS | NBA SUMMER LEAGUE | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns - Full Game Highlights | July 10, 2022 NBA Summer League

Summer League Stats Leaders

Points: Louis King 15.0, Ish Wainright - 14.0

Louis King 15.0, Ish Wainright - 14.0 Rebounds: Olivier Sarr - 7.0

Olivier Sarr - 7.0 Assists: McKinley Wright IV - 5.0

McKinley Wright IV - 5.0 Steals: McKinley Wright IV - 1.5

McKinley Wright IV - 1.5 Blocks: Olivier Sarr - 1.5

Olivier Sarr - 1.5 3-pt percentage: Ish Wainright - 42.9%

Quotes of the Week

“I’ve been shooting all season getting to that point where my shot is effortless. I don’t overthink it anymore.” - Ish Wainright

“KD asked for a trade. He knows what’s exactly best for him and nobody can tell him what’s best for him. As for DA’s situation, I think the team would love to have DA back. Everybody loves DA.” - Bismack Biyombo

“Even when we were at the bottom, (loyal fans) still showed up to games; love around the city’s always been there. So, Phoenix is my city.” - Devin Booker

2021-22 Season Highlights

WIZARDS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | December 16, 2021

HORNETS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | December 19, 2021

SUNS at LAKERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | December 21, 2021

News & Notes

This Week in Suns History & Suns Trivia

On July 11, 2012, Steve Nash was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2013 1st round draft pick (Nemanja Nedovic was later selected), a 2013 2nd round draft pick (Alex Oriakhi was later selected), a 2014 2nd round draft pick (Johnny O’Bryant was later selected) and a 2018 1st round draft pick (Mikal Bridges was later selected). In 2015, the 2018 1st round pick was traded to Philadelphia as part of a three-team trade that brought Brandon Knight to the Suns from Milwaukee. Many fans were upset when that draft pick was traded but later delighted when they still got the player selected with it (Bridges) in a draft night trade with Philadelphia in 2018.

On July 11, 2015, Devin Booker made his NBA Summer League debut for the Suns in Las Vegas against the Washington Wizards. He had a 12 points and 4 rebounds on a disappointing shooting night making only 4 of 11 shots and missing all four of his three point attempts. Booker’s teammate-of-the-future and fellow rookie, Kelly Oubre Jr., also had his Summer League debut that night and led the Wizards with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Archie Goodwin led Phoenix in scoring with 22 points in the 86-77 Summer Suns win.

On July 14, 2004, the Suns signed unrestricted free agency point guard Steve Nash to a six-year, $66 million deal to bring their former 1996 1st round draft pick home after trading him to Dallas in 1998 for Pat Garrity, Martin Muursepp, Bubba Wells and a 1999 1st round draft pick.

On July 14, 2009, the Suns signed Channing Frye as a free agent. Frye would play 4 season with the Suns averaging 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from three on 6.3 attempts. In the summer of 2012, Frye was diagnosed with an enlarged heart which necessitated him sitting out the entire 2012/13 season while undergoing medical treatment for his condition. Frye’s treatment was successful and the following season he returned to the Suns active roster playing in all 82 regular season games for the only time in his 13 year NBA career as he helped the rebuilding Suns finish with a surprising 48-34 record, just falling short of making the playoffs in an extremely strong Western Conference.

Classic Suns Highlights

Channing Frye Phoenix Suns Highlights (2009-2013)

2013-14 Phoenix Suns: The Return of Channing Frye (Early Season Highlights)

Channing Frye Full Highlights 2014.01.19 vs Nuggets - 30 Pts

Previewing the Week Ahead - NBA Summer League Games!

Tuesday, July 12 - Suns vs. Mavericks 7:00 pm AZT (ESPN2)

7:00 pm AZT (ESPN2) Friday, July 15 - Suns vs. Kings 5:00 pm AZT (NBATV)

5:00 pm AZT (NBATV) (A fifth and final game TBD on the 16th or 17th.)

Still, no predictions on any of these games. Just enjoy having some Suns basketball to watch!

Important Future Dates

August ? - Regular season schedules expected to be released.

August 31 - Last day for teams to waive players and apply the stretch provision to their 2022/23 salaries.

September 5 - Last day for teams to issue required tenders to unsigned second-round picks; those players become free agents on September 6 if not tendered.

Late September (specific dates TBA) - Training camps open.

October 22 - 2022/23 regular season begins.

February 17-19 - 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend/All-Star Game (Salt Lake City, UT)