Solar Panel: Latest on Ayton/Pacers and... Jalen Smith? Plus, more on KD and superstars running the league

Dave and Zona get input from Pacers blogger/podcaster Caitlin Cooper on all the Pacers connections in the summer of Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton... and Jalen Smith?!

Of course we cover the latest on Kevin Durant, what the Suns and Nets motivations might be, reasons for the delay, and whether stars should be allowed to dictate trades.

Caitlin also breaks down the games of Stix and Ayton, how they might play together on the Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton, and how Myles Turner would fit with Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the Suns (hint: some really good, some not so good).

We also intro the new guys — Damion Lee, Josh Okogie and Jock Landale — and make some bold predictions for the summer offseason moves.

