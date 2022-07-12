Open Thread: Ish Wainright, Summer Suns look to get back on track vs Mavs, 8pm on NBATV

We’re hoping for a bounce back game from Ish Wainright, Louis King, and the rest of the Phoenix Suns after they struggled to create much offense in their second Vegas contest.

On the Dallas side, Jaden Hardy is the biggest prospect on the squad, but Suns fans may recognize Jalen Lecque as well, who spent a couple years in Phoenix not too long ago.

Also we have an adjustment for tip time on this one.

WAS: 7 p.m. AZ time on ESPN

NOW: 8 p.m. on NBA TV