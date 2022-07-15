Fanning the Flames - What a Weird, Wonderful Day

The Indiana Pacers actually signed Deandre Ayton to an offer sheet and the Phoenix Suns matched it immediately (like... literally).

Yes, this is a good thing. No, this does not mean that a trade for Kevin Durant is dead. And we discuss why on this week’s Fanning the Flames.

In addition, we get into:

Why the Suns matched the Pacers’ offer sheet so quickly;

The Suns facing a luxury tax bill for next season;

What the Suns saved (and DA lost) by a 4-year extension not getting done last offseason; and

Whether we think Ayton is actually in the team’s long-term plans.

