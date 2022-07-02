The Suns have re-signed Bismack Biyombo

With JaVale McGee signing with the Dallas Mavericks and a big question mark hanging over Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns needed to ensure they will have at least one center on their roster next season.

That move has been made.

Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has agreed to terms on a return to the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2022

That is a good move and I’m glad Bismack is back. Bis-back Biyombo?

He is such a good dude as I’m sure you all know the story of him donating his entire contract this past season to build a hospital in his home country of the Democratic Republic.

Now, fresh off meeting the Pope, he has agreed to return to Phoenix where he won’t have to compete with McGee for backup minutes and should be a solid part of the Suns rotation.

In 36 games with the Suns last season, he shot 59.3 percent from the field and averages of 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 14.1 minutes per game.

When he got the opportunity, he stepped up too. In 7 games from January 17 to 30, he played 27.7 minutes per game and made his presence known. He made 64.5 percent of his field goals during that stretch and posted 14.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

My favorite game of his was when he really showed what he can do against the Indiana Pacers on January 22, making 9 of 12 shots for 21 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks. That’s a very solid line.

Again, he should have more than ample opportunity to provide the team with even more of those types of games next season. I’m looking forward to it.

Welcome back, Bismack!