SB Nation Reacts — Your predictions on Suns Finals chances without Durant

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

We do these surveys periodically. Sometimes, y’all get it totally right. And sometimes you don’t.

Remember when we asked you to predict the outcome of Deandre Ayton’s free agency? The whole thing was a rumor mill rollercoaster of highs, lows, sign-and-trade possibilities, hurt feelings, doom, gloom, worries about Ayton becoming a star somewhere else...

But back before it all began, right before free agency opened, the choice that got the most votes was exactly what happened: Ayton got that maximum salary offer sheet from some other team, and the Phoenix Suns immediately matched it.

Just like y’all predicted!

(vote taken in the days before free agency)

In that same survey, you also made a Kevin Durant prediction.

So far, 77% of you were right to predict that Durant would not be coming to the valley. Things can change of course. I personally think it’s a 90+% chance he IS a Sun by opening night, and I’ve explained many times why I think that (Durant’s trade demand, Suns the only team on his list, stars ultimately getting what they want). But thinking’s just thinking.

(vote taken in the days before free agency)

Now, fast forward to July 22.

Ayton has been re-signed, and the Suns are in the deep freeze until or unless something materializes on the Durant front.

So we asked you this week: how far will the Suns go next year if they DON’T get Durant? Here’s your votes:

84% of you think the Suns will rebound from that embarrassing finish in the 2022 Playoffs, to acquit themselves as a good, focused team in 2023 again. We’d all rather see the 2021 Playoffs version of the Suns than the 2022 Playoffs version.

Let’s hope you’re right!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.