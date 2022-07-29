SB Nation Reacts — Where do the Suns stand in the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

Kevin Durant.

It’s all everyone in Phoenix is talking about these days. Will he? Won’t he? Can he? Should we? Are we?

Mixed messages are everywhere on the Internet, and people like ‘First Things’ First’ co-host Chris Broussard are putting it into the universe that, “Phoenix is out”.

Where in the world is Kevin Durant going?



"We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/EiFlPAuL7r — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 28, 2022

Doubt has entered the chat.

The Phoenix Suns have not been overly engaged in their pursuit of improving their roster this offseason. Part of that reason is being held hostage by the Durant situation. They have not pursued, at least to our knowledge, any other major stars or third scoring options as they are trying their best to acquire the disgruntled Brooklyn Nets’ star.

With the talking heads claiming that Phoenix isn’t putting together a package that Brooklyn feels acceptable, the likelihood of a deal being completed before the start of the season is dwindling.

Meanwhile, the information from trusted Suns’ insider Flex From Jersey says otherwise.

This KD situation is out of control. Listen the Suns are KDs preferred destination! The Nets are weighing all options. Other teams want him but are dealing with the risk of giving up a ton for an unhappy KD. It's that simple, nothing more nothing less. Can't control anything else pic.twitter.com/Ir7rB4uUop — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) July 26, 2022

Flex’s message is something along the lines of “keep the faith.” That is exactly what the bulk of the fan base is doing. Trying to shake the idea that Durant will not be in purple and orange next season.

So here we are. Stuck in the middle. It feels like that awkward interval in between Christmases between your separated parents, where you have to mentally prepare yourself to change personalities based on the experience you are going to have at your father’s house after spending the morning tearing through presents at your mother’s. You’re just praying your father didn’t buy you some cheap cologne again. News flash: he did.

When SB Nation put that question out there for the masses, wondering if the Suns are all but eliminated in a Durant trade, the majority — 39% — still believe that Phoenix is the top option.

People still believe.

Close behind the view that the Suns are the best choice, at 37%, is the belief that “it would take a miracle.” This might account for many who believe the Nets will not make any trades at all, preferring to concentrate on their relationship with their 12-time All-Star with the knowledge that they have four years to figure it out. They won’t have four years, however, since Durant is likely to push their hand by refusing to play.

Ooooo. Another saga in which a player doesn’t want to play for his team. We call that, “The Ben Simmons Special”. However annoying it might be, it could be effective enough to land Durant in Phoenix.

Only 24% are of the mindset that Phoenix is out of the Durant Sweepstakes. These must be the ‘First Things First’ loyalists. Or Celtics’ fans.

We will continue to monitor this situation and will report back once we know what’s going on. Which might be never.

