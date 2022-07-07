2022 Player Review: Suns strike gold with Bismack Biyombo

Bismack Biyombo

Position: Center

Vitals: 6’8, 255 lbs, 29 years old

Stats: 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 59% shooting from the field, 14 minutes per game

Regular Season Recap

Bismack Biyombo was on nobody’s radar last offseason. He remained a free agent well into the season until the Suns gave him a 10-day contract back in January to be Deandre Ayton insurance. Biyombo exceeded expectations immediately as in his first two games (24 minutes per game) Bismack averaged 13.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 stocks on a ridiculous 84.6% from the field.

After that it was a given that Phoenix would sign him for the remainder of the year to be the best third string center in the NBA. Biyombo’s overall stats don’t look spectacular simply due to his small role and minimal minutes. However, whenever Ayton or McGee (or both) were unavailable, Biyombo showed out.

Bismack had a seven-game stretch in January where he averaged 28 minutes per game and put up 14 points and 10 rebounds on 65% shooting throughout. Those are numbers many starting centers can’t touch.

Playoff Recap

Biyombo’s playoffs with Phoenix were inconclusive to say the least. When you’re talking about an 11th man type of role player, the odds of getting any significant run in the postseason are slim to none without injuries. Due to Ayton and McGee’s health, Biyombo topped 20 minutes in the playoffs just once (Game 5 vs Dallas) and did not get to show the potential impact he could have on a game.

His measly averages of three points and two rebounds in nine minutes per game do not do him justice.

Biggest Strength

Biyombo’s rebounding and finishing ability for his size. Every team looks for that pick and roll center who also plays defense and rebounds and Biyombo is exactly that. Despite only being listed at 6’8, Biyombo plays with energy and toughness that most centers do not match.

Biggest Weakness

Biyombo does not have the ability to create offense. If he is not diving to the rim on a roll or scoring off a missed shot, he is simply not helpful on offense. He does not pass well or space the floor. Also one of the worst free-throw shooters in the NBA (53.5% last season).

What to work on

At almost 30 years of age, Biyombo is a finished product. He is who he is. A solid defensive rebounding big man who can finish on the pick and roll. Obviously, it would be great if he could develop a jump shot or even improve his free throw shooting to the mid-60s but that is highly unrealistic at this point in his career.

Overall Grade

Including the playoffs, this is how I will grade Bismack Biyombo

Overall grade as an NBA player: B

Relative grade to preseason expectation: A