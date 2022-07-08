Fanning the Flames - Extensions, Offer Sheets, and Kevin Durant... Oh My

On this week’s episode of Fanning the Flames, Sam Good (@samgood) joins Dan and Justin to celebrate Devin Booker’s Supermax Extension and heap praise on the man who will someday be the face of this city.

From there, the guys discuss where the Phoenix Suns offseason has gone over the last week and where it is going in the coming weeks, diving into:

What happens if Deandre Ayton gets an offer sheet and signs it?

Are we concerned about that actually happening?

Thoughts on the other moves the Suns have made.

