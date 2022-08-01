 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Phoenix Suns remember basketball icon Bill Russell

NBA legend Bill Russell died at the age of 88 on Sunday morning.

By Trevor_Booth
Timberwolves v Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and five-time Most Valuable Player, is considered arguably the greatest center ever due to his championship pedigree. He was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team in October, and his name remains attached to the NBA Finals’ Most Valuable Player award.

On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns released a statement on Russell’s death, calling him “the greatest winner in the history of basketball.”

The Phoenix Mercury also posted a photo with Russell from 2018.

Aside from the Suns’ team account, Devin Booker posted multiple pictures of Russell on his Instagram story, saying in one caption “Rest Easy OG.” Chris Paul made a tweet and Instagram post dedicated to Russell, and Suns legend Charles Barkley also released a statement.

Over his 13-year career, Russell played the Suns six times, winning all of those contests. The Suns also posted a photo of Russell at the 2009 All-Star weekend in Phoenix after it was announced the Finals’ Most Valuable Player award would be named in his honor.

Rest easy, Mr. Russell.

