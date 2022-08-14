 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Waiting for my Ruca

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
/ new

What are we going to talk about on this edition of the Suns JAM Session Podcast? Who knows? Maybe John will rant as to why KD has ruined his summer. Maybe Matthew will talk about Dario Saric playing oversees. Who freaking knows?!

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

