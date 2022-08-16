Suns-Mavs Opener: Gasoline on an open fire

Yes, the Phoenix Suns basically slept through Game 7 just a little while ago.

However, let’s look past that and take a moment to appreciate that we are here.

Where exactly is here?

Well, the team made the playoffs each of the last two seasons. After a drought that lasted a decade.

In 2018-19 the Suns won a total of 19 games on the season and were the laughing stock of the league. Last season they won a league-best 64 games.

Two seasons ago, this team fell just two wins shy of an NBA title. They’re still title contenders too.

Eric Bledsoe didn’t want to be here. Now Kevin Durant does.

At the end of this past season, the following happened.

Devin Booker was named First Team All-NBA and will be on the cover of NBA 2K23.

Chris Paul was an All-Star and led the league in assists.

Mikal Bridges was second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

Monty Williams won Coach of the Year.

Two seasons ago, James Jones won Executive of the Year.

And Deandre Ayton put up historic numbers in that Finals run. In a matchup with the Lakers featuring LeBron, Anthony Davis, CP3 and Book, he was quite arguably the best player on that court.

It’s easy to get down and you don’t have to look too hard to find negativity.

But if you take a step back and look, it could be a whole lot worse.

This team is for real and they have shown that. Yes, they know better than anyone what just happened. But we know these guys and no one is hungrier than they are.

Starting next season by facing the Dallas Mavericks will only fuel the fire.

It’s on like Donkey Kong.