Filed under:

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns Schedule Breakdown

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
/ new

It’s Matthew’s favorite podcast of the year! The Phoenix Suns Schedule Reveal! The guys go through the newly released schedule, discuss their favorite matchups, and talk about why none of it matters.

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

