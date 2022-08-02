Suns’ Jae Crowder states, “I believe it’s time for a change” in cryptic Tweet

When players in the National Basketball Association send out cryptic tweets, it’s difficult not to presume purpose. With considerable uncertainty ahead, particularly in light of the Kevin Durant scenario, the players who are assets required for the Phoenix Suns to acquire the Brooklyn Nets star are all uneasy. Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see if and when a blockbuster transaction will take place.

Meanwhile, players are at the mercy of the enterprise in which they participate. Jae Crowder, who is about to enter the third and final year of his deal with the Suns, is no exception. And he tweeted something intriguing yesterday:

CHANGE IS INEVITABLE.. GROWTH IS OPTIONAL.!! I BELIEVE ITS TIME FOR A CHANGE… I WANNA CONTINUE GROWING.! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) August 1, 2022

There is no certainty as to whether or not he was referencing his personal perspective on his professional career. He could’ve been talking about changing from Taco Bell to El Pollo Loco for all we know. Who can blame him? The quality of the Bell has drastically fallen off in recent years. Bring back the Club Chalupa, BLT Soft Taco, and the Double Decker Taco! Ain’t no one going to T. Bell for fries!

But, with such high stakes coming for the Phoenix Suns, and Jae Crowder perhaps being moved as part of a deal, a Tweet like this can’t help but peak our interest and make one wonder.

Crowder has served the Phoenix Suns well in his time with the team. Although he is undersized for the power forward position, he brought an aspect that was much needed to the Phoenix Suns. He is a junkyard dog. He is an enforcer. He is the player who can get under the skin of the opposition – and their fan base – and create turmoil.

BOSSMAN99 was a crucial Suns acquisition two summers ago. Following the Chris Paul deal, his presence signaled that Phoenix was once again a target for quality free agents. He was a valuable unrestricted free agent who had just performed in the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat. He opted to come to Phoenix, to be coached by Monty Williams, and to be a part of a squad that would play in the NBA Finals the next season.

However, the position he plays provides the Suns with an opportunity given that he is the team’s fifth scoring option. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in three-point shooting. Last season, we witnessed this in the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns had fortified the center position, but lacked size at the four, which the Pelicans did their best to exploit. They outrebounded the Suns by 60 boards in the six game series.

Perhaps Crowder knows that his days in Phoenix are numbered and that change is on the horizon as the team looks to change their philosophy at the four. James Jones appears, at least from the outside looking in, to be a transparent GM who communicates his intentions as well as he can to his players.

Could change be in the cards for Jae Crowder? Does he know it? The KD Saga continues. Stay tuned.