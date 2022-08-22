Solar Panel: Suns can set tone early + changes among West contenders

Dave, Zona and Jake discuss their own takeaways on the Phoenix Suns full schedule release, how the opening two weeks can set the tone for the season, and who among the West contenders improved or declined.

