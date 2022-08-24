 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns JAM Session Podcast: No KD + Central Division Preview

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
The KD Sweepstakes is officially over, as Brooklyn announces they will not be letting KD go. The guys discuss the pros and the cons of this and then break down the Central Division in the Eastern Conference.

