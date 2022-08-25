Roundtable: No KD. Now what big man should the Phoenix Suns target?

Kevin Durant ain’t walking through that door, as they say.

One - Man! The Phoenix Suns aren’t getting one of the best players to ever lace up?! Seriously, imagine adding him to what we already have here. Well, probably minus one big part of it. But it’s KD!

Which brings me to…

Two - Yay! We are keeping Mikal Bridges! I really didn’t/don’t want to give him up. He just finished second in DPOY voting and his offense is better each year. The man is still getting better.

So with the focus now off Durant, who do you say the Phoenix Suns should turn their eyes toward in a trade? Whether it’s a big bang move or just a little sparkle deal.

Or do you think they should just stand pat and run it back as is?

Tom: I think it’s pretty clear that running it back most likely results in another year with no championship. The Suns will have to figure out how to use Deandre Ayton to make a significant upgrade. That’s why I think at the trade deadline (after DA is trade-eligible once more) the Suns could try to move Ayton and a pick or two for Pascal Siakam. Spicy P has more offensive and defensive chops and is the perfect small-ball center (with playmaking ability) the Suns need. Plus with Toronto seemingly building around Barnes, Ayton fits their timeline better and gives them the size they were missing.

Damon: Sam Cooper at the Timeline Podcast has been half joking that Julius Randle would make a good plan B to Durant, and I tend to agree, but only if the Suns don’t feel confident in Cam Johnson taking a leap and being ready to start. Yes I know, Randle had quite the regression to the mean in 2021-22 after his All-NBA season prior, but he wouldn’t be the first, second, or possibly even third option on the Suns, so a different level of expectations could yield more fruitful results.

Dave K: I think it’s time to go after John Collins of Atlanta, depending on the cost to acquire of course. Now that KD is off the table, the Suns can use their draft picks for this current team, and I believe Collins can add another wrinkle to the Suns offense that’s tough to defend. He can help on rebounding too, which is much-needed for any Suns player not playing center. Collins wouldn’t be a 20/10 guy for the Suns because of all the other scorers, but 16/9 could be a huge help. What would it take? I’d do the deal if it only cost Crowder/Shamet/pick but would hard pass if they insist on Cameron Johnson. A secondary option is to poach the Utah Jazz of Jordan Clarkson and/or Bojan Bogdanovic, but again it depends on the cost.

Khaleel: All good choices, gents! I wouldn’t mind any of them here in the Valley. Personally, my first call if I was James Jones would be to the Orlando Magic. After drafting Paolo Banchero with the number one pick and re-signing Mo Bamba in free agency, I am seriously wanting to know how much it would take to get Wendell Carter Jr. on the Suns. If the price is too steep or they truly aren’t willing to part ways with him then my attention goes to Jonathan Isaac. He is fresh off an injury and you may not agree with all his beliefs but before getting hurt he was in the running for DPOY himself. If he can get there, between Mikal and DA, our front court would be something else on D.

What do you think, Bright Siders?