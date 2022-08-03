Ish Wainright returns to Suns on two-way contract

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a two-way contract with Ish Wainright according to Shams Charania.

The 27-year-old was a rookie last season for the Phoenix Suns, appearing in 47 games for the team. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in those contests including a 20-point outburst against the Clippers.

NBA rules only allow players to be on a two-way contract with the same team twice. If Phoenix were to keep Wainright past this season, it would have to be on a standard contract.

There’s always the chance that they could convert his contract during the season if a roster spot opens up via a trade (cough cough, KD).

Phoenix just signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract yesterday, so Wainright joins him as their second and last two-way player entering the season. Each of those players has NBA experience and should provide the Suns some flexibility and roster versatility as a safety net throughout the season.

Ish played for Phoenix’s Summer League team last month, averaging 11.0 points, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts in five games played.

It’s been a long road, but it looks like Ish has found himself a home in Phoenix.

Welcome back, Ish.